WATCH: Death-defying stunt! Tom Cruise shares HALO jump video that he shot for ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’

Tom Cruise, who is known for doing death-defying stunts in his “Mission Impossible” films, and for the sixth installment he became the first actor ever to do a HALO jump on camera. A behind-the-scenes video, which the actor shared on Twitter, elaborated the “high-altitude, low-open” skydiving stunt that required intense preparation to ensure Cruise’s safety. The 55-year-old actor went through almost 106 trial runs to perform the stunt in a single shot. The world’s largest wind tunnel was build for the actor to rehearse. A special helmet was developed for Cruise, which worked both as a movie prop and a life-saving devise.

Cruise inhaled pure oxygen for 20 minutes on the ground to avoid decompression sickness before taking the plunge out of a plane at 25,000 feet. The filmmakers only had one chance a day to get the shot because it was a nighttime sequence, filmed as close to sunset as possible. With Cruise and the cameraman plunging at 200 mph, everything had to be on point, reported Entertainment Weekly.

A full year in the making. Check out how we did it. #MissionImpossible Falloutpic.twitter.com/FMsPWfSZfR — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 3, 2018

The actor had suffered an ankle injury while shooting the new film, “Mission: Impossible-Fallout”, which releases on July 27. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, Vanessa Kirby and Sean Harris.