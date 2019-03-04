Watch: Behind the scenes teaser of Prabhas, Shraddha starrer ‘Shades of Saaho Chapter 2’

The roughly one-minute-long clip is an extensive behind-the-scenes look at Saaho. (IE)

The makers of Saaho on Sunday released the second teaser, a behind-the-scenes video, from the sets of the Prabhas starrer. Chapter 1 of Shades of Saaho was released on Prabhas’ birthday in 2017 October and this time, its second instalment has come right in time for Shraddha’s birthday.

The video offers a sneak peek into how the sets were set up for this high-budget and high-on-octane stunts action flick. The video also shows how some of the stunts were choreographed. In this one-minute video, there’s no dearth for guns being fired.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor makes a brief appearance in the video. Seen wearing a maroon jacket, Shraddha fires a gun and the teaser ends with an impressive stunt montage featuring Prabhas.

Watch Teaser:



The video doesn’t reveal the date, it only says that the film will be out in theatres in 2019. Music director Thaman S has composed the music for the video. Meanwhile, the film’s music has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Shades of Saaho – Chapter 1 was a one-and-a-half minute compilation of the 30-day shoot of the film in Abu Dhabi. With some of the top technicians in the industry being roped in for the film, the teaser was high on action with Kenny Bates choreographing the stunts. The film had a 400-plus crew which worked for over sixty days, exclusively for the sequences shot in Abu Dhabi.

Check out Shades Of Saaho Chapter 1 video right here:



Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, under the banner UV Creations, on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film’s star cast also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunkey Pandey in supporting roles. Saaho is being made in four languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously.