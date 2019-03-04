Watch: Behind the scenes teaser of Prabhas, Shraddha starrer ‘Shades of Saaho Chapter 2’

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 1:26 PM

A new teaser from Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho has been released on the occasion of female lead Shraddha Kapoor's birthday. The roughly one-minute-long clip is an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the actioner.

The roughly one-minute-long clip is an extensive behind-the-scenes look at Saaho. (IE)

The makers of Saaho on Sunday released the second teaser, a behind-the-scenes video, from the sets of the Prabhas starrer. Chapter 1 of Shades of Saaho was released on Prabhas’ birthday in 2017 October and this time, its second instalment has come right in time for Shraddha’s birthday.

The video offers a sneak peek into how the sets were set up for this high-budget and high-on-octane stunts action flick. The video also shows how some of the stunts were choreographed. In this one-minute video, there’s no dearth for guns being fired.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor makes a brief appearance in the video. Seen wearing a maroon jacket, Shraddha fires a gun and the teaser ends with an impressive stunt montage featuring Prabhas.

Watch Teaser:

Also Read: Watch Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar to star in Commando 3

The video doesn’t reveal the date, it only says that the film will be out in theatres in 2019. Music director Thaman S has composed the music for the video. Meanwhile, the film’s music has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Shades of Saaho – Chapter 1 was a one-and-a-half minute compilation of the 30-day shoot of the film in Abu Dhabi. With some of the top technicians in the industry being roped in for the film, the teaser was high on action with Kenny Bates choreographing the stunts. The film had a 400-plus crew which worked for over sixty days, exclusively for the sequences shot in Abu Dhabi.

Check out Shades Of Saaho Chapter 1 video right here:

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, under the banner UV Creations, on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film’s star cast also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunkey Pandey in supporting roles. Saaho is being made in four languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Watch: Behind the scenes teaser of Prabhas, Shraddha starrer ‘Shades of Saaho Chapter 2’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition