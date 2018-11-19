Watch: Akshay Kumar’s shocking transformation in to a terrifying beast in Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0

. The total cost for its makers, Lyca Productions, stand at a whopping Rs 550 crore.

Bollywood heartthrob Akshay Kumar is looking nothing short of menacing, and extremely terrifying, in his avatar as the antagonist in superstar RajiniKanth’s upcoming flick 2.0. Talking to media about his looks in Shankar’s sci-fi film, Akshay Kumar had said that it was because of “a massive amount of makeup”. Sharing a video on social media, bollywood superstar unveiled a glimpse of the tiring four-hour-long make-up process in which he used to sit patiently to transform in to the main villain of India’s costliest film ever. Calling his look “a technological wonder”, Akshay tweeted: “My look in #2Point0 is nothing short of a technological wonder! Watch to know how it was brought to life.”

The video shows Akshay Kumar turning into a beast with prosthetic makeup experts diligently working around him to achieve a perfect look. As the vampiresque creature, Hindi cinema’s A-lister literally turned into a fear-inducing beast with gigantic wings.

Earlier this month, during the trailer launch of 2.0, Akshay said that this was a very challenging role for him. “The role took its toll on my body. but all my sacrifices and pain were worth it. I set for around four hours of prosthetic makeup. Then hour and a half to take it off. In my two-decades long career, I’ve never put so much of makeup.”

The production process for 2.0 took nearly three years. It included over one year in post-production. The total cost for its makers, Lyca Productions, stands at a whopping Rs 550 crore.

In this sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, superstar Rajinikanth will reprise his role as scientist Vaseegaran. He will also play an advanced humanoid, Chitti. The film stars Amy Jackson in a key role. 2.0 is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 21.

