Watch: Abdu Rozik releases new song ‘Pyar’ after getting evicted from Bigg Boss; Will collaborate with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant, has been evicted from the Salman Khan show. Popularly known as ‘Chota Bhaijaan’, Abdu Rozik was born and brought up in Tajikistan and he managed to win the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behaviour. Abdu Rozik’s close friends Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan were seen hugging each other and crying uncontrollably after he left the house abruptly.

Soon after coming out of the house, Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to announce that he will be launching his new song Pyaar in Mumbai. He also invited his fans to meet him during the same event. Check out the post here:

During the event, Abdu sang for his fans. Here’s a glimpse:

In the video, Abdu Rozik can be seen in a white T-shirt and hat. Sung in Punjabi and Hindi, the romantic number is kind of a tribute to his exceptional story where he rose from being a street singer in Tajikistan to ruling hearts in India.

For the unversed, even Sajid Khan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house as he has to work on his upcoming film.

Watch his latest song here:

On the professional front, Abdu will make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film will also star Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others. The Farhad Samji directorial is scheduled to release in cinemas on Eid on April 21.