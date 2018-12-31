Was 2018 a hard lesson for Bollywood? These must-watch films seem to be the proof

Content-driven films reigned supreme in the year 2018.

A young woman marries a Pakistani army personnel to spy on his country.

A blind pianist witnessing a murder.

A teacher with Tourette syndrome in an elite school.

A small town terrorised my ghost that only prays on men.

A small-town couple starting their own business.

A Young man faces embarrassment after his parents are expecting a child.

Raazi, Stree, Mukkabaaz, Padman, Sanju, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun are just some of the many unconventional movies we have seen this year. These are the stories of just some of the Hindi films that were made in 2018. The year is a witness to some of the best performances by an ensemble cast and fresh storylines.

The loveable Kamli, played by Vicky Kaushal, was loved by the audiences. Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz landed its punches at the right places. Badhaai Ho became an out and out hit through word of mouth. Alia Bhatt’s rendition of an Indian spy while still exhuming vulnerability in Raazi was a breath of fresh air and so was Stree – funny and scary at the same time.

The biggest stars of Bollywood did pull audiences in theatres but could not keep them entertained for long. The reviews for Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan put things in perspective. While the SRK fans praised the actor for taking a challenging role, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero fell short of expectations. Big stars sure experiment in 2018. Anushka Sharma did two movies this year – Pari and Sui Dhaaga.

The Raos, Khurranas and Kaushals became Bollywood’s darlings as films with characters who are average Joes as heroes did well at the box office. Films with women with meaty roles also grabbed audiences attention. Tabu’s role in Andhadhun was much praised and Radhika Apte had a good run on Netflix this year.

Talking to the Financial Express Online, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “In last 4 years Indians have evolved a lot. Three, four years back a KHAN film on festivals was a guarantee of huge blockbusters, guarantee of huge initials at least at the box office. At that time social media like Facebook, Twitter, whatsapp was not the same like it is today. Their usage has increased many folds. Today when a film is bad, audience’s word of mouth spreads like a fire all over the social media, that was not the case back then in 2010-2015.”

“Audience are in no mood to spend bucks on mediocre films. They want to watch good cinema, big stars in bad films come on satellite anyhow after a month of its release. Audience are ready to embrace well made entertaining content oriented films, starcast is no more the driving point for the audience nowadays. That’s the reason films like Badhaai Ho, Stree, Andhadhun, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office. CONTENT is the new SUPERSTAR,” Sumit added.

