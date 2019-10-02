War movie review: ‘With high octane action Hrithik Roshan’s perfect Bollywood role is a must-watch’

War has already garnered positive reactions from film experts. (Image: Hrithik Roshan/Twitter)

War movie review: The Siddharth Anand directorial film set to release on October 2 is being termed as the biggest action entertainer of the year. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film is the most awaited Bollywood release for the first week of October. War has already garnered positive reactions from film experts and fans can’t wait to watch the most handsome hunks of Bollywood in the action-packed film. UAE censor board member Umair Sandhu shared his views about the Yash Raj Films production’s War on Twitter.

While giving his expert opinion about War, Umair Sandhu in a tweet wrote that as per his first Review of War from Overseas Censor Board, if you are looking for high-octane action scenes, Rocking music, sleek visuals, and if you are a lover of masala movies, then War is definitely the pick for you to watch on the big screen this extended weekend. The Hrithik vs Tiger will BLOW you. 4 and a half stars out of 5.

The UAE censor board member, in another tweet, mentioned that as per his first Review of War from Overseas Censor Board, One can say that Hrithik Roshan transformed into a meat machine with WAR. He will make you wonder if there is anything he can’t do? Hrithik Roshan is the life and soul of the movie. Tiger Shroff holds his own significance in the film, especially during the face-offs with Hrithik. 4.5/5.

According to Sandhu War is the finest effort of Siddharth Anand so far. The execution of the subject in the film is such that you just cannot help but get transported to a world of make-believe. Action sequences in accordance with the stunts do complete justice to the genre. This makes the Indian audiences to gasp with disbelief.

The expert shared his views on Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the film and in a tweet wrote that Hrithik Roshan has made no mistake in getting his act together. Also, there is no denying the fact the Hrithik has played the perfect Bollywood-hero in War, who can dance effortlessly, fight in style and charms the audiences with their on-screen charisma, he said.

Sandhu also praised Tiger Shroff and said that he has given a tough Competition to Hritik Roshan in the movie. Tiger Shroff equally steals the show all the way. He said that Vaani Kapoor is also looking stunning and hot in the movie. She has acted well. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer will shatter previous records and set new ones for the Industry. War will be a Blockbuster. For me, War deserves 4 and a half stars out of 5, Sandhu added in his tweet.

Summing up his review Umair Sandhu pointed out the main features of the film in his tweet captioned ‘Breaking News: First review of War from UAE Censor Board’ and wrote:

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff gave Top Notch performances

The action sequences of the film are bound to take your breath away

The racy screenplay and climax of the film will blow your mind

War is a BLOCKBUSTER!

The film which is a mid-week release, and features top Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff along with Vaani Kapoor, is expected to note a good opening at the box office and do a good business on the big screen in the extended weekend.