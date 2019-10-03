War Box Office Opening: Records shatter as Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer’s typhoon sweeps BO

War showcases Hollywood kind of action with a tinch of Bollywood masala.

War day 1 box office collection: Being speculated as the biggest action entertainer of the year, Hrithik Rohsna and Tiger Shroff’s movie War has got the biggest box office opening, ever! The film which is packed with action and is a masala-entertainer has collected whopping Rs 53.35 crore on the first day at the Box Office. With this huge collection of Day 1 War is now officially the highest day-1 grosser of Bollywood.

‘War’ received a superb response on Day 1 and most of its shows were not only tightly packed but most of them were houseful. The demand for the movie was so high on opening day that many cinema halls were forced to cancel shows of other movies and reschedule a new War show at their place. The film features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role and has some remarkable fighting sequences. War showcases Hollywood kind of action with a garnishing of Bollywood masala. Also, the chasing scenes are perfected pretty well. Experts said that the background score is good and Siddharth Anand’s direction is impeccable. Though, there are loopholes in the movie when you look out for logic. But, the pace of the story justifies it.

Taran Adrash, movie expert and film trade analyst in his one-word Twitter review on Thursday termed the movie as ‘BLOCKBUSTER’. He said, “Escapist cinema at its best. Aces of War: Hrithik and Tiger’s power-packed act and chemistry. In addition to it, the dazzling action pieces along with stunning visual appeal is something to look out for. The film consists of ample thrills, twists, suspense. Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon.” Taran Adrash rated the film with 4 stars out of 5.

Taran Adarsh in another tweet shared the business figure of Ward and wrote, “War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y. Sets new benchmarks for Hindi films. Big holiday (Gandhi Jayanti) + unprecedented hype results in mind-boggling Day-1 total. Crosses the previous best Thugs Of Hindostan by a margin, despite lower screen count.”

He added that the day-1 box office collection of War was noted at Rs 53.35 crore in India. The Hindi version of the film collected a total of Rs 51.60 crore. The Tamil and Telugu version of the film together added another Rs 1.75 crore to its business. This took the film to emerge as the highest day 1 grosser of the Hindi film industry, leaving Thugs Of Hindostan behind. The film War released on 4,000 screens.

Sumit Kadel, while rating ‘War’ with 4.5 stars out of 5, shared the same views as of Taran Adarsh and suggested that the film is set to emerge as one of the biggest grossers of Bollywood. The film experts termed the movie as ‘BHAYANKAR BLOCKBUSTER’.

In War Hrithik Rohan can be compared to the top Hollywood actors in the context of his performance in the action scenes of the film. Fans are comparing the actor’s on-screen appearance with Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible’ series or Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Terminator’ series. His appearance and performance tell a lot about why for his fans he is the hottest thing in Bollywood. On the other hand, experts suggest that Tiger Shroff has given the best performance of his life and seems to be emerging as the action icon of the Hindi film industry. Vani Kapoor, who can be seen in a brief role in the film has done well too.

It is to be noted that with such a huge opening, War could turn out to be the biggest earner of 2019 and also make the list of top 10 highest grosser of Bollywood ever. This speculation is supported by the fact that the film has been released on October 2, a national holiday and extends its weekend to a big festive season across the country.