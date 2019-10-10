War box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film seems stable post-Dussehra

The combination of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is attracting a lot of audiences. (Image: YRF)

War box office collection: After striking tremendous success in its box office collection over a span of a week amidst the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War seems to have maintained its pace on Wednesday. War, which had collected a huge sum of Rs 216.65 crore in just a 7-day run on the box office, earned another Rs 11.20 crore on October 9. Note that this was a working day, following week-long vacation in many parts of the country. The total collection of War after an 8-day run at the big screen mounted to Rs 228.55 crore in India. The film directed by Siddharth Anand has amazed the box office with record-breaking numbers since day 1. War with a collection of Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day broke the previous record to emerge as the highest day-1 box office grosser of Bollywood. Also, War is now the third highest grosser of 2019 and close to crossing the lifetime business of Salman Khan’s Bharat. The film also emerged as the highest extended weekend grosser of 2019.

Film critic and movie business analyst, Taran Adrash in a Twitter post wrote, “War continues its supremacy. Biz on Wed – Day 8 in this case – is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits. Has the stamina to challenge lifetime biz of Kabir Singh (highest grosser of 2019). War could also emerge first Rs 300 cr Hindi film of 2019 (NBOC).”

READ | YouTube beats Netflix! Surprising results of a recent survey depicts new trend among teens

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection details of War. He wrote, “War [Hindi] Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr, Mon 20.60 cr, Tue 27.75 cr, Wed 11.20 cr. Total: Rs 219.25 cr. Including Tamil and Telugu: Rs 228.55 cr. India biz.”

Experts and critics have awarded good rating to War and have praised the overall screen performance of the film. The film is packed with action sequences, good stunts and is a thriller. With some very good stunts and action sequences, War received comparatively good ratings from the film critics. The movie is a fast-paced story based on an Indian secret service agent going rogue. The combination of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is attracting a lot of audiences.

The highly positive response that War is receiving pan-India and the business trends that the film is depicting, suggest that this film might collect Rs 300 crore on box office. Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana can be seen in important roles in the film.