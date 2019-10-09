War box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film takes BO by storm; eyeing Rs 300 crore

The combination of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is attracting a lot of audiences. (Image: YRF / Twitter)

War box office collection: Amidst a very good response from the fans and film critics, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, has posted a huge above Rs 200 crore total. The film which noted very good trends since day-1 has achieved the benchmark box office collection of Rs 216.65 crore in just 7-day run on the big screen. War released on a national holiday on October 2 and posted a record-breaking number of Rs 53.35 crore box office collection on opening day. The movie with such a huge number is now the all-time highest day-1 grosser of Bollywood. The day-1 box office collection of War defeated the previous record of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film is packed with action and is a thriller. With some very good stunts and action sequences, War received comparatively good ratings from the film critics. The movie is a fast-paced story based on an Indian secret service agent going rogue. The combination of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is attracting a lot of audiences.

Movie business analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh, while sharing the day-wise and total box office collection till day 7 of War in a tweet wrote “#War [#Hindi] Rs 51.60 crore on Wednesday, Rs 23.10 crore on Thursday, Rs 21.30 crore on Friday, Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday, Rs 36.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 20.60 crore on Monday, Rs 27.75 crore on Tuesday. The total box office collection of the Hindi version of War in India was noted at Rs 208.05 crore and when Tamil and Telugu versions were included the total summed up at Rs 216.65 crore after Tuesday’s box office run. This one is a MONSTROUS HIT.”

Earlier, Taran Adarsh on Tuesday tweeted, “War continues to rule. the film springs a big surprise on Monday, which was not the fourth, but its sixth day at the box office. Monday business of the movie is at-par with its Friday business, despite lower ticket rates on Monday, which is truly sensational. Will cross Rs 200 crore mark today. (Dussehra; Tuesday).”

The response that War got on Monday, seems to have surprise critics and the movie earned more than it 1st Friday business on Monday, despite the ticket costs being low.

While overtaking the lifetime business of Mission Mangal- Akshay Kumar’s film based on the unprecedented achievement of ISRO’s Mangalyaan Mission. Also, highly positive response and trends being received by War, suggest that the audience is liking War and the film might collect Rs 300 crore on box office.