War box office collection day 3: Bollywood’s action thriller constant on charts; set to cross Rs 100 crore mark today

War is story of a rouge top-notch secret service agent. (Image: YRF/Twitter)

War box office collection: The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film, amidst praise from critics and fans, maintains its consistency at the box office on Friday. The film that released on the October 2, a national day broke all the previous day 1 earning records and became the highest day-1 grosser of Bollywood. War collected as much as Rs 53.35 crore on day 1 and defeated the previous record set by Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan’s Rs 52.25 crore. The film collected approximately Rs 23 crore on Thursday and Rs 21 crore on Friday.

The dip in the box office business of movie was noted as Thursday and Friday was normal working days. Experts speculated that War will gain back its momentum on weekend. According to film trade experts, War might collect a total of Rs 150 crore in its first weekend. The film that released on Wednesday has already collected as much as Rs 97 crore after Friday business.

Film Critic and movie business analyst, Sumit Kadel, while sharing the figures of War’s box office collection in a tweet stated, “ War raked approximately Rs 21 crore nett on Friday in Hindi biz. Saturday and Sunday combined collection would be minimum Rs 60 crore nett. This will take the movie’s 5 days business total to approximately Rs 160 crore nett. Audience word of mouth is very positive and is helping the film.”

Hrithik Roshan has given some remarkable performance in the film and the audience is liking it. Critics said that Tiger Shroff’s performance in this film could be a benchmark for his career. Sumit Kadel praised Tiger performance in the film and said this is his best film till date. War has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is a film packed with remarkable and Hollywood level action.

The story of War is fast-paced and is based on the theme of a top-notch secret service agent gone rogue. Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor can be seen in important roles in the film.