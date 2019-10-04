War box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film maintains momentum ahead of weekend

War is a story of a top-notch secret service agent gone rogue. (Image: YRF/Twitter)

War box office collection: It is a well-known fact that a film’s business tells a lot about it. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller, War, which created history on its opening day at the box office has also performed quite well on the second day of its extended weekend. The film collected approximately Rs 22 crore on Thursday despite it being a working day. With this, the total collection of the film after 2-days at box office amounted to approximately Rs 75 crore. Film experts mentioned that such decline is normal in a working day of an extended weekend. Despite this dip, War is performing comparatively better than other movies. War, with a business of Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day at the box office created history and became the highest all-time day-1 grosser of Bollywood. The film defeated the previous record of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan which had collected Rs 52.25 crore on it day-1 at the box office. Though Aamir’s movie could not maintain the momentum in the long run as it was turned down by both audience and critics. On the contrary, War seems to have received lots of praise from both audience and critics. It appears from the reviews and feedback that the film has the potential to perform in the long-run.

Film critic and film business analyst, Sumit Kadel, while sharing the details of the day-2 business of War in a tweet on Friday stated, “WAR had a terrific Day-2, mints Rs 22-23 crore nett. All set for mammoth Rs 150-160 crore in the long +5 days weekend.”

War is a story of a top-notch secret service agent gone rogue. The action-packed film has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Fans said that it features some of the best action sequences ever seen in a Bollywood movie. Experts said that chase scenes have been perfected quite nicely. Also, War is a fast-paced movie.

The film features Hrithik in the lead role and his presence is something which is attracting the audience to the ticket windows. In fact, Tiger Shroff has received praise from critics like Sumit Kadel for his acting and performance in the film. The presence of Ashutosh Rana in the movie is notable. Vaani Kapoor can be seen in a brief yet important role in the film.