Want to see myself as wife, mother in next five year: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has finally opened up about her love life, plans for next five years and more. In her recent interview in the Times Now Summit, the actress was asked where she sees herself in the next five years. To this, the Manikarnika actor shared that she sees herself married with kids by the time. The 34-year-old actress went on saying, “I definitely want to get married and have babies.”

She further said that she wants to see herself as a mother in five years, as a wife and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India. In the interview, the actress was asked if she has someone special to which she said, “Yes”. The actress however remained tight-lipped about the mystery man and said, “Everyone will know soon”.

The actress was recently awarded with the Padma Shri by the president of India. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress wrote, ” As an artist, I’ve received several awards, honours, love and acknowledgments. But for the first time, I’ve been awarded by the government of India for being its loyal citizen, and I’m indebted for that. I started my career at a young age and got success only after 8-10 years. But instead of enjoying that success, I started working on certain things like refusing to endorse fairness products, to do item numbers, to work in films by big production houses with big male actors. I ended up making more enemies than money.”