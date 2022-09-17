Want to dance like Madhuri Dixit? Learn hook steps of Boom Padi from Maja Ma here

The first song from Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, was released on Thursday. Titled Boom Padi, the festive garba track is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, written by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

The song managed to win the hearts of viewers and music lovers across the nation since it launched. The Garba anthem of the year is trending with 7.5 M views (and counting) and it’s evident that everyone is ready to shake a leg on the song this festive season.

With the fans excited to groove on this track, Madhuri Dixit teaches the hook steps of Boom Padi in three simple steps in a video reel.

“I am so happy and excited to be have sung this brilliant song,” said Shreya Ghoshal in a statement. “I was fortunate enough to have sung the first-ever song of my career for a Madhuri Dixit starrer – Devdas – and of course have sung many other songs for her after that. ‘Boom Padi’ is even more special for me as it is Madhuri ji’s first-ever garba dance number. I am sure the audiences will love the song and it will be a festive season favourite all over.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is described as ‘a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding’. It’s also the first Indian original produced by the streamer; Amazon Prime Video has previously only acquired Indian titles.

The film features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. Maja Ma boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.