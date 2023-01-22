Waltair Veerayya: Ravi Teja charged Rs 17 crore, take a look at how much Chiranjeevi and others charged

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recently released film Waltair Veerayya managed to earn over Rs 100 crore in the first three days. Waltair Veerayya revolves around the life of a notorious fisherman who gets into smuggling to earn money to fight a legal case. His life turns upside down when he accepts a deal from a suspended cop to extradite a criminal from Malaysia to India. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the action comedy-drama stars Chiranjeevi also features Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

Take a look at how much the actors earned for the film:

Ravi Teja

Telugu actor Ravi Teja, who is also known as Mass Maharaja in the entertainment industry, is playing the role of Veerayya’s half-brother ACP Vikram Sagar in the film. As per News18. the 54-year-old actor charged Rs 17 crore for his role.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, who has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films is essaying the role of RAW Agent Athidhi in Waltair Veerayya. According to showbiz galore, she charged Rs 2.5 crore.

Catherine Tresa

A popular Telugu actor, Catherine Tresa is olaying the role of Dr Nithya, ACP Vikram Sagar’s (played by Ravi Teja) wife. She took home Rs 75 lakh as fees for her performance, according to showbiz galore.

Rajendra Prasad

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad earned Rs 40 lakh for playing the role of SI Seethapati – the suspended cop who hires Veerayya to extradite a criminal from Malaysia to India.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, the main antagonist (Michael Caesar) in the movie, charged Rs 1.5 crore for the film, showbiz galore reported. Prakash Raj is also the main villain in Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Varisu, which was also released last week.

Bobby Simha

The National Film Award winner, Bobby Simha, is playing a gangster in Chiranjeevi-starrer. As per showbiz galore, he charged Rs 85 lakh for his role.

Urvashi Rautela

As per a showbiz galore report, Urvashi Rautela took a paycheck of Rs 2 crore for a dance number in Waltair Veerayya.

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi earned Rs 50 crore for the film, showbiz galore reported. The film revolves around his character.