Wakanda, Thor, Avatar… Walt Disney Studios continues to rank on top; earns global box office revenue of $4.9 billion from 16 releases

In the US, amongst the top 10 films of the year, Disney released four titles that garnered immense success domestically as well as internationally – #2 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($436.2M), #3 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411.3M), #4 Avatar: The Way of Water ($400.5M), and #8 Thor: Love and Thunder ($343.2M). The four titles released this year account for an estimate of 27% of the domestic market share in the US. Besides, Disney released 6 films which rank at #1 in the US (domestic market) which included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181.3M), Thor: Love and Thunder ($144.1M), Avatar: The Way of Water ($134.1M), Death on the Nile ($12.8M), and Barbarian ($10.5M).

From a global standpoint, the above 4 films, including #2 Avatar: The Way of Water ($1.4 Billion), #4 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.7M), #6 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($820.1M), and #8 Thor: Love and Thunder ($760.9M) ranked in the top 10 list of 2022 globally. Four of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, namely – Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Avatar: The Way of Water accounted for the top 5 global debuts of the pandemic era.

With Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney outstripped the $4 billion mark at the global box office in mid-December 2022. By the year-end, the company nearly reached the $5 billion mark as Avatar: The Way of Water continued to add to its gross. It doesn’t stop there, the film was the fastest to reach $1 billion at global box office in 2022, 6th film in the history and 4th release for Disney to reach $1 billion in its first two weeks of release. It is also the highest grossing 20th Century Studios film after 2009 Avatar.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – $436M domestic / $381M international / $817M global. The film became the #3 highest-grossing domestic (US) release of the year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios) – $411M domestic / $544M international / $956M global. The film became the #4 highest-grossing global release of the year. It holds the 2022 record for the largest domestic opening weekend of 2022 ($187M)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios) – $343M domestic / $418M international / $761M global. It is the 8th highest grossing global release of the year

Lightyear (Pixar Animation Studios) – $118M domestic / $108M international / $226M global. The film has the 2nd highest domestic opening for an animated film in 2022.

In 2023, Walt Disney Studios will be releasing titles from all the seven labels, that includes Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm and Searchlight Pictures. Walt Disney Studios is all set for 2023 and has announced the following titles – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ((February 17th), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th), The Little Mermaid (May 26th), Elemental (June 16th), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30th), A Haunting in Venice (September 15th), Next Goal Wins (September 22nd), and the animated film Wish (November 22nd).