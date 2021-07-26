Wait over for Lucifer fans! Watch the final season on Netflix on September 10

In the teaser, one can see Lucifer getting pulled over by the police to which he says that it’s his last night in LA (Photo: Netflix)

Lucifer season 6: The final date has been announced for the release of the much awaited ‘Lucifer’ series on Netflix. The series is scheduled to air on September 10, the streaming platform announced yesterday (July 25). The story follows the life of Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis) the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where, in the series, he runs his own nightclub, LUX. He joins Lauren German’s Detective Chloe Decker later on to consult the Police Department in LA.

“Even bad things must come to an end” reads the teaser of the final season shared by Netflix Geeked on its official Twitter account. The executive producers of the series–Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich alongwith actor Ellis had also announced the release of the final and six season of the series during the show’s panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home on July 24.

even bad things must come to an end. Lucifer Season 6 comes September 10th. pic.twitter.com/2VlVNBhE3y — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 25, 2021

The minute-long teaser video, fans are offered with throwback glimpses from the previous seasons. In the teaser, one can see Lucifer getting pulled over by the police to which he says that it’s his last night in LA. The last season showed us Lucifer’s journey where he was seen going through a lot of changes and how he redeemed his banishment from Heaven.

The series (Lucifer) includes Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro among others in prominent roles and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television.

The teaser has garnered some 361.1k views on Twitter (and counting) with 279 retweets. While fans were excited about the upcoming series, they were also sad as this is going to be the last season, Twitter users were seen saying that they are not yet not ready to say goodbye to the series with a couple of emojis.