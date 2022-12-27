Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri drops a BTS video of The Vaccine War; Watch

The shoot of the much-awaited and anticipated film of Vivek Agnihotri has already started and a few videos from the sets have come out. But the makers of the film Producer Pallavi Joshi, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and the rest of the management is keeping a big secret- which is the star cast.

Taking to social media, he shared a behind-the-scenes video where we can see him directing the film and there is no hint of the star cast. Check out:

About The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War is based on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world. The story is based on true events and on very important people, which makes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri draw in a prominent star cast for the characters and has kept them a secret.

The film is all set to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages.