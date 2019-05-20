Vivek Oberoi’s tweet on exit poll drags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shocked netizens slam actor

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2019 6:00:13 PM

You will be shocked and amused looking at this meme shared by Vivek Oberoi on him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Read on...

Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Exit poll, Elections 2019, PM Narendra Modi biopicVivek Oberoi shares a meme involving Aishwarya. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Vivek Oberoi on exit polls 2019 elections results: The Year 2019 is the season of elections and results. And May 23rd is the ‘D-day’ as the result of Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be declared. The countdown has begun and only 3 days are left to it. But wait! What has happened to Vivek Oberoi? It looks like the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ actor has got a little troubled, and all the credit goes to the viral meme which involves Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in question.

Jokes apart! The meme has been reposted by Vivek Oberoi himself on his Twitter feed. However, it basically implies Aishwarya and Salman Khan’s relationship as the ‘opinion poll’, the ‘exit poll’ as Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya’s affair and the Aishwarya-Abhishek and Aaradhya’s family as the ‘final result’.

Whosoever thought of this definitely super creative but, has anyone thought that Vivek will share it? According to his tweet, Vivek has taken the joke in the right spirit. He wrote on his Twitter account “Haha! creative! No politics here….just life”. Check out the tweet below:

READ: Kangana to Deepika, Indian actresses light up Cannes 2019 red carpet; see pics

VIVEK OBEROI’S TWEET:

Has anybody thought of the reactions of Salman Khan and Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan? Despite knowing how active is Junior Bachchan on Twitter moreover how he takes on each and everything that involves Bachchan or Bachchan family, Vivek has retweeted it. Fingers crossed on the Junior Bachchan’s reply back to Vivek. And don’t forget that Vivek Oberoi recently had also mentioned Salman Khan in Bollywood Hungama’s fun segment! In the segment, he had to disclose that one question that he has for Salman. To that, he replied that does Salman really believes in forgiveness?

Talking about his work front, Vivek Oberoi is presently gearing up for his much-hyped BIOPIC, ‘PM Narendra Modi’. It is slated to be released on 24th May (Friday).

