Vivek Oberoi’s PM Modi biopic gets a new release date; check details

The film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi‘ stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

PM Narendra Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi was slated to be released today, on April 5, but it was deferred due to different cases filed against its release. Now, the film has got a new release date. Film Critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted informing about PM Modi biopic’s new release. He tweeted, “New release date for PM Narendra Modi: 11 April 2019 [Thursday release]. Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role. Directed by Omung Kumar B. Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish.”

New release date for #PMNarendraModi: 11 April 2019 [Thursday release]… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role… Directed by Omung Kumar B… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish. pic.twitter.com/erkcjHtBP1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

Earlier this week, film producer Sandeep Singh informed that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ confirmed the delay in the film’s release on 5th April. Many political leaders, including some from Congress party had requested delay the release of a biopic and the matter was taken up by the Supreme Court. Congress Party questioned the timing film’s release and also filed a complaint against the film with the Election Commission. It alleged that film’s release so close to the general election violates the model code of conduct.

Also Read | PM Modi biopic controversy: Not shaken or disturbed, not looking at votes, says director Omung Kumar

The biopic on PM Narendra Modi the 2019’s second political film to after ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ which was themed on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s term and was released in January. The film, though gathered more headlines in media than box office success.

Modi bipoc’s lead actor, who is in the titular role, Vivek Oberoi took a pot-shot at the Congress party and said that the main opposition party is scared of the chowkidar’s danda or watchman’s baton. The 42-year-old actor denied that the film’s release violates the code of conduct for the election that is set to begin next week, by glorifying the Prime Minister.