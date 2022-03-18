Vivek Agnihotri gets Y-category security cover as The Kashmir Files nears Rs 100-crore mark

The film, which has been a box office success and is racing towards Rs 100 crore, has sparked debate and mixed reactions all across India.

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, has been provided with Y-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Indian Express sources said the security cover wou;d be provided by the CRPF. “An assessment by the Intelligence Bureau has found that there is a threat to his life. Based on the inputs, Y-category security has been provided to him across the country,” The Indian Express quoted a Union Home Ministry official as saying.

The film, based on the exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during the height of militancy in the 1990s, has received rave reviews from critics as well as Indian ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the film and Vivek Agnihotri for the directorial venture.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has given the film 4.5 stars, called The Kashmir Files “the most powerful film” on the “genocide and exodus” of Kashmiri Pandits, adding that it was a “hard-hitting, blunt, brutally honest” portrayal of incidents. It is interesting to note that the film, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, initially opened only on 630 screens on March 11. However, it is now being shown on 4,000 screens, claimed Adarsh.

This is a MIRACULOUS TREND…#TheKashmirFiles *#India* screen count…

⭐ Day 1: 630+ screens

⭐ Day 8 [Week 2]: 4000 screens and counting.

IF THIS IS NOT MIND-BLOWING, WHAT IS? pic.twitter.com/Vdkdbd5qoY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022

Adarsh added that the film had shattered all records for a mid-range film in its first week. The Kashmir Files collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day last Friday, Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 15.05 crore on Monday, Rs 18 crore on Tuesday, Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 18.05 crore on Thursday for a total collection of Rs 97.30 crore.

The Kashmir Files has shattered all previous records and established new records for mid-range films in Week 1. The journey from Rs 3.55 crore on Day 1 to Rs 97.30 crore on Day 7 is a new benchmark. No mid-range Hindi film has witnessed a trend like this, ever.

The Kashmir Files joins the ranks of all-time blockbusters among Hindi films. It is truly unstoppable and refuses to slow down. It will cross Rs 100 crore today on Holi. The daily collections were: Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr, Thu 18.05 cr. Total: Rs 97.30 cr for India business.

The film critic expects The Kashmir Files to cross the Rs 100-crore barrier today itself.