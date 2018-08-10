Vishwaroopam 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: Kamal Haasan starrer expected to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1 in North India

Vishwaroopam 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: Directed by Kamal Haasan himself, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Waheeda Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar.

Vishwaroopam 2 Box Office Collection Prediction: After a long break, superstar Kamal Haasan is back with the sequel of Vishwaroopam that released this Friday. The film has already created a buzz as the southern star is in full glory as seen in the trailers. This is also Kamal Haasan’s first release after the launch of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. Vishwaroopam 2’s box office fate also generates a lot of interest as the first film in the series was marred by controversies. However, the Vishwaroopam was a big success and Kamal Haasan fans expect the same this time as well.

Vishwaroopam 2 is expected to do good business in the south mostly because of the Kamal Haasan factor. However, the film is bilingual and will be released in Hindi as well. Trade analyst Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that in the northern part of the country, the audience’s interest towards the content will be important for the box office collection. However, he has predicted a decent opening for the film.

“Kamal Haasan is a huge star down South but as far as the Hindi belt is concerned, the film can gross around Rs 2-2.5 Crore on the first day,” said Johar. He added that the South box office can definitely expect a very good opening for the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Directed by Kamal Haasan himself, Vishwaroopam 2 also stars Waheeda Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Andrea Jeremiah and Pooja Kumar. The film revolves around the transformation of a soldier to a spy.

Vishwaroopam which released on 7 February 2013 earned Rs 58.1 million at the box office on its opening day. The film grossed a whopping Rs 220 Crore in its lifetime collection whereas it was made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore. The Hindi version of Vishwaroopam also did exceptionally well at the box office with 45 per cent opening.