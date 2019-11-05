Virat Kohli’s animated series ‘Super V’ to go on air today! Here’s everything you need to know

The animated series Super V premieres on November 5, 2019 (Wednesday) which also marks the occasion of Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday

Big treat for cinema and sports enthusiasts alike! The much anticipated animated series ‘Super V’ based on the ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli will go on air today. The animated series is inspired by Virat Kohli’s childhood and experiences during early school and teenage years. With this series, the ace cricketer hopes that it will inspire the young viewers, especially those who are sports enthusiasts and that it will also instill the values that learned when he was growing up. Virat Kohli himself, will also make a special appearance in the animated series in ‘distilling the events of every episode into life lessons which will inspire young India.’

According to a report by The Indian Express, Virat Kohli was quoted saying at an event that it is essential to have a complete and all-round upbringing with a good balance of academics as well as sports. He added that as a teenager, inculcating the values such as leadership, discipline and integrity, prove to be the stepping stones in developing and shaping a young individual’s overall personality.

Kohli stated that he had a great opportunity to connect with the animated series Super V, which eventually gave him a little clarity in thought. In today’s day and age, children and teenagers often look up to superheroes for inspiration, and he believes that Super V aims to send out the right message to the young viewers. He is also ecstatic to be a part of the concept and also feels honoured to be associated with Star TV.

According to the makers of the animated series, Super V tells the story of an adventurous 15-year old teenager, who happens to be a cricketing prodigy. The young boy discovers his own superpowers and goes on to fight against some of the biggest super villains in order to save the world. Fighting against the supervillains is also being shown as a quest to save the world and protect his goodwill. The story will also explore the relationship of a young Virat Kohli with his parents and also with the world around. The story will revolve around the relationship with his friends, sisters, friends and teachers.

The animated series Super V premieres on November 5, 2019 (Wednesday) which also marks the occasion of Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday. The show will start at 3.30 PM on Star Plus, Star Sports, Disney and Marvel HQ channels. If in case, one is unable to watch the series on television, the show will also stream on Hotstar.