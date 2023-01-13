Vipul Shah’s Human successfully completes one year: Top 5 reasons that make this medical thriller a must-watch

The year 2022 was an exciting one for the OTT space with many successful, audience-captivating content-driven movies and television shows. One such web series that received a lot of appreciation from audiences and critics is Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Human, a medical thriller series that showcases the world of medical fraud and the gritty side of human drug testing. The series is among the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series on IMDB.

As the show successfully completes its one year on 14th January, we share with you the top 5 reasons to watch Human, if you haven’t watched it yet!

Story – Human is a story that focuses on human clinical drug trials—a hitherto unstudied subject. a gripping thriller that digs deeply into a hidden realm! A real eye-opener.

Realism – The series highlights how politics, corruption, and money rule while posing as a human service. When doctors, who are revered as gods, start acting like gods and decide that poor people’s lives don’t matter, it’s extremely enlightening.

Direction – Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh’s powerful direction on the ten-episode series is certain to blow our heads. The filmmakers have created a compelling story that explores several facets of human nature.

Shefali Shah – Shefali Shah, a national award winner, takes on the multifaceted part of Dr. Gauri Nath, which, in her own opinion, has been the most difficult role she has ever done. Even more just to see the show!

Other Star Cast: In addition to Shefali, Human also features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, among others, who wowed us all with their acting abilities.