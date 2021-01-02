  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’ to open 51st IFFI, Kurosawa’s ‘Wife of a Spy’ to have India premiere

By: |
January 2, 2021 3:35 PM

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

iffi, international film festival, film festival goa, iffi new dates, Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round"IFFI, Goa new dates announced

Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round”, starring actor Mads Mikkelsen, will be the opening film at the upcoming 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film, which is Denmark’s official entry for Oscars 2020, revolves around four weary high school teachers experimenting with the liberating effects of alcohol. “Another Round” had its in-cinema world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2020. At the San Sebastian International Film Festival the movie won the Silver Shell for best actor for Mikkelsen and co-stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe as well as Silver Shell for best director for Vinterberg. It was also part of Cannes Film Festival’s official selection.

Related News

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24. Japanese historical drama ‘Wife of a Spy’, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, will also have its India premiere at the upcoming nine-day film gala.

“Wife of a Spy” first released in Japan as a television movie in June last year. A theatrical version of the film was selected in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival and won the Silver Lion.  The movie features actors Yu Aoi and Issey Takahashi.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st IFFI, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’ to open 51st IFFI Kurosawa’s ‘Wife of a Spy’ to have India premiere
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bollywood pins hope on 2021 as films big and small await theatrical release
2Gal Gadot hails Shaheen Bagh’s activist Bilkis Bano as one of ‘My Personal Wonder Women’
3When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic