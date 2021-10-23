Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle at her lavish wedding – Internet is all hearts and tears

The wedding of one of American film industry' biggest name was a small-scale affair as only a handful of close relatives and friends can be seen at the video. (Credit: @meadowwalker_Instagram)

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker recently tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan and the sight of Vin Diesel walking Meadow down the aisle left the fans of the Fast and Furious franchise emotional. Walker who was one of the strongest pillars of the Fast and Furious Franchise had unfortunately died in a car accident at a young age of 40 leaving his fans and loved ones shattered. Apart from the two strongest anchors of the film, Diesel and Walker were known to be the best of friends and shared each other’s professional as well as personal space. Diesel replicated the very same thing at the wedding of Walker’s daughter as he did what Walker would have done on the occasion.

Meadow posted a small video of her small-affair wedding on her Instagram account in which Diesel can be seen walking with her donning a grey suit. The wedding of one of American film industry’ biggest name was a small-scale affair as only a handful of close relatives and friends can be seen at the video. From the classic open car which drove the bride to the wedding venue to the beach-side destination for the wedding, all looks dreamy and surreal in the small video shared by Walker.

Looking at the video thousands of fans of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker got emotional. While few appreciated the close-knit familial ties between Diesel’s and Walker’s families, the others mentioned that the video left them moist-eyed and emotional. Meadow who on a number of occasions has termed Diesel her second father was just 15 when Walker died in a tragic car accident. Diesel since then has assumed the role of her father and is always present when she needs him. In a couple of interviews, Diesel has hinted at Meadow Walker finding a place in the next film of the Fast and Furious franchise Diesel without disclosing any details about her role in the film has said that nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the Fast and Furious franchise.