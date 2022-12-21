Vikrant Massey, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana… These actors are coming up with promising films in 2023

The year 2022 has been a year of lots of ups and downs for the entertainment industry where some actors truly took over our hearts with their versatile performances in their amazing films and web series. This has earned them the trust of the audience and certainly raised the bar of excitement to watch them more in the coming year on the screens. Having garnered immense love from all across, here are some eagerly awaited films from these most talented actors.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is one gem of an actor who has made a distinct presence in the hearts of the audience. If we look at his future line of films, he will be seen in ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan. While Vikrant will be seen for the first time with Sara, they have been traveling places for the shoot of the film. Further to this, Vikrant will be seen in ‘Sector 36′ along with Deepak Dobriyal. The film has gone on floors in June. Moreover, the actor will also be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial ’12th Fail’. The shoot of the film is in progress and it is scheduled to release in the summer of 2023.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the industry. If we look at his future lineups, he will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan. The shooting of the film has been wrapped. Other than this, he will be seen in Sam Bahadur which is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky will be seen with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has always won the hearts of the audience with his different kinds of films. Talking about his upcoming film, the actor will be back on the screen with the second part of one of his most loved films Dream Girl. As the actor has announced DreamGirl 2, it has further introduced us to its female lead Ananya Panday and is scheduled to release in the theaters on 23 June 2023.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is indeed one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. While the audience always looks forward to his films, he will be seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. The film has gone on the floors. Other than this, he has “Sri”, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The young and talented Siddhant Chaturvedi has time and again proved his mettle as an actor with his films. Next, he is all set to be seen in Yudra opposite Malavika Mohanan for the first time on the screen. Apart from this, the actor also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which he will be seen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.