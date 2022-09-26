Vikram Vedha: Watch action packed theme song Bande featuring Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha launched the film’s theme song titled Bande, online today. The song features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) in action mode. The lyrics of the song Bande are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.

The theme song Bande is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM C S, as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Bande gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.

Watch the song here:

The theme song earlier was heard in bits from the teaser and trailer of the film, and received a huge positive response from the audience, who had lauded the background music of Vikram Vedha.

The much in demand theme song was finally launched by makers of Vikram Vedha as a countdown to 4 days until film release.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.