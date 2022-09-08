Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promise high octane face-off

Vikram Vedha trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited film Vikram Vedha’s trailer is out. Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the action thriller revolves around the story of a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who is chasing a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

About the trailer:

The 2.30 minutes trailer starts off with actor Vijay Raaz’s voiceover. He is introducing the worlds of Vikram and Vedha, two distinct personalities who seem to be sharing much more in common than they will agree. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film navigates moral dilemma, duty and the understanding of being on the right side of law and order. Vikram Vedha trailer also features actor Radhika Apte, who appears to be the moral compass of the narrative.

Vikram Vedha is a remake:

For the unversed, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake has Saif reprising Madhavan’s role, while Hrithik steps into Vijay’s character.

Plot:

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The film is one of the most anticipated movie outings of the year, as it brings together two of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.