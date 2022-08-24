Vikram Vedha teaser Twitter review: Fans call the film ‘a hit’; Hail Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s face-off

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated Vikram Vedha teaser has been finally released. The film will see both the actors in the titular role. While Saif Ali Khan is playing a determined cop Vikram, Hrithik Roshan will be playing a ruthless gangster Vedha.

An official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film of the same name, Vikram Vedha is directed by husband-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film.

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

The film’s teaser managed to garner over 1.5 million views only hours after its release, and fans immediately took to Twitter to express their opinion about the teaser.

A lot of viewers were impressed by the action-packed teaser. They went on to use words like ‘Amazing’, ‘stunning’, ‘fantastic’, and ‘hard hitting’ to describe the teaser. “Saif is calm, Hrithik is the storm. Bracing ourselves to experience this in the Cinema Hall. VIKRAM VEDHA MANIA BEGINS”, wrote one user. “Saif and Hrithik, Hrithik and Saif and Tabu, holy moly! The #VikramVedhaTeaser is showing how you make movies and how you make them right!!! If I sum this in one word- hard-hitting”, wrote another.

#VikramVedhaTeaser



Saif is the calm, Hrithik is the storm. Bracing ourselves to experience this in the Cinema hall 🌪️



VIKRAM VEDHA MANIA BEGINS pic.twitter.com/C9BYaFngfS — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) August 24, 2022

Hrithik Roshan doesn't only perform action scenes with his body, his eyes are brutal too! Absolute madness in his eyes. Killer #VikramVedhaTeaserhttps://t.co/wd6cz1Y4nF — Jai Hind 🚩 (@mardtweetwala) August 24, 2022

Just watched #VikramVedhateaser and it's looking amazing 💥🔥 Few dialogues, a tease of jabardast action and swag.. #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan are just killing it.. It's going to be some watch!✌🏼 Looking forward 💫#Pushkar #Gayathri pic.twitter.com/aKvYHb8pD1 — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 23, 2022

Saif and Hrithik, Hrithik and Saif and Tabu, holy moly! The #VikramVedhaTeaser is showing how you make movies and how you make them right!!! If I sum this in one word- hard hitting https://t.co/auYLZygonn — Nitesh Devpal (@DevpalNitesh) August 24, 2022

Also read: Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha to Ajay Devgn in Singham: A look at actors who have played cops in films

A third user said: “#VikramVedhaTeaser is here! Watched it on the big screen at the preview and the experience gave me goosebumps. Hrithik & Saif are a lethal combination.” Another one said: “#VikramVedhateaser looks terrific. A promising flick from Bollywood after a long time. Hrithik is menacing.”

In the 1-minute 46-second visual teaser, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan can be seated at the interrogation table. Hrithik’s Vedha is narrating a story that leaves everyone shocked. The teaser also shows Vedha’s gory past, his connection with Rohit Saraf, Vikram’s life as a cop, his family, and much more.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and the two will be sharing screen space after a long gap of 19 years.

Also read: Cuttputlli song Saathiya: Watch Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh romance on a hot air balloon

A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities, the original synopsis of the film reads.

Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan’s first big release since 2019’s War and Super 30 whereas Saif Ali Khan was seen last year in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens on September 30.