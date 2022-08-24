Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action-packed film will keep you on the edge of your seat; Watch

The much-anticipated teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha is finally here. A remake of the Tamil film of the same title, Vikram Vedha is a battle between two evils. The original film had Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. In the teaser, we can see that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are playing the role of a baddie and a cop, respectively. However, the teaser hints that both the characters are bad.

The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser begins with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan seated at the interrogation table. Hrithik’s Vedha then starts narrating a story that leaves everyone shocked. The teaser shows Vedha’s gory past, his connection with Rohit Saraf, Vikram’s life as a cop, his family, and much more.

Watch the Vikram Vedha teaser below:

The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences, and high-on emotional drama backed with very catchy background music.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and the two will be sharing screen space after a long gap of 19 years.

The teaser, along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and makers Pushkar-Gayatri received rave reviews and appreciation across digital platforms, with the audience rooting to watch the film in theatres on September 30.

Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the action thriller is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities, the original synopsis of the film reads.

Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan’s first big release since 2019’s War and Super 30 whereas Saif Ali Khan was seen last year in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2.