Vikram Vedha: Here’s how much Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and others charged for the film

After the success of Brahmastra at the box office, the audience had their focus glued to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s recently released film Vikram Vedha. A remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s 2017 Tamil film of the same name, Vikram Vedha also starred Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, and Yogita Bihani in significant roles.

Directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar–Gayathri in Hindi, the film was made on a massive budget of Rs 175 crore, as per TOI. On Tuesday, the film registered a steady growth and managed to collect Rs 5.93 crore at the box office. Vikram Vedha was released in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Here’s how many crores the actors of Vikram Vedha charged for their roles:

Hrithik Roshan

Last seen in the 2019 film War, Vikram Vedha was Hrithik Roshan’s grand comeback on the silver screen. The 48-year-old actor has reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore for his part in the film, ZEE News quoted.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan who will be seen playing the role of Inspector Vikram, previously essayed by R Madhavan (in the 2017 Tamil hit) has reportedly taken Rs 12 crore, as per India TV and Zee News.

Radhika Apte

This is Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan’s second project together. Earlier the two were seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games. The actor is playing Saif Ali Khan’s lawyer-wife in the film. As per reports, Radhika Apte charged Rs 3 crore for her role in the Hindi remake.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf has had a journey – from small screen to Bollywood, the actor has established himself and how. As per India TV, Rohit has taken Rs 1 crore for Vikram Vedha. He is essaying the role of Hrithik’s younger brother in Vikram Vedha.

Also read: Sharib Hashmi on his character in Vikram Vedha: It’s an interesting role, something I haven’t done in the past

Sharib Hashmi

Known for playing the role of JK Talpade in The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi has reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh, as per India TV and Zee News, for his integral role in the upcoming movie.

Yogita Bihani

According to India TV and Zee News, Yogita has charged Rs 60 lakhs for her role in the action thriller.