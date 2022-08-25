Vikram Vedha: All you need to know about Hrithik Roshan’s gangster look in the film

Vikram Vedha, one of the highly anticipated films, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is all set to release on September 30. Hours after the teaser of the film was released by the makers, the audience is excited to watch how the story of Vikram and Vedha is going to unfold.

The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser begins with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan seated at the interrogation table. Hrithik’s Vedha then starts narrating a story that leaves everyone shocked. The teaser shows Vedha’s gory past, his connection with Rohit Saraf, Vikram’s life as a cop, his family, and much more.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are playing the role of a baddie and a cop, respectively. However, the teaser hints that both the characters are bad.

Also read: Vikram Vedha teaser Twitter review: Fans call the film ‘a hit’; Hail Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s face-off

While the audience and the industry appreciated the teaser, one thing which struck their eyes was Hrithik Roshan’s extraordinary look.

Check out what fans have to say about Hrithik Roshan:

#VikramVedha I am happiest after watching the teaser! Coz it’s not the copy paste and Hrithik bringing his own version!

A psychological thriller to a mass action thriller #VikramVedhateaser #HrithikRoshan — ryan (@ryanreyy007) August 24, 2022

When #HrithikRoshan doesn't care about how his hair looks in the scene or a movie …we have to understand that we are in for a special treat!!!! He has completely let himself go and reinvented himself @iHrithik #VikramVedhateaser #VikramVedha 🔥🔥🔥🔥😎😎 — Mehul (@mehul_ahire) August 24, 2022

Hrithik Roshan is returning to films after almost three years and fans are eager to watch him on the big screen. He was last seen in War released in 2019. For Vikram Vedha, the Dhoom actor has outdone himself by slipping into this unique look where he can be seen depicting the character exactly how a director would have imagined — Raw, rough, and tough gangster who fears nothing.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and the two will be sharing screen space after a long gap of 19 years.

Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the action thriller is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities, the original synopsis of the film reads.

With its gripping action sequence and a fabulous cop and gangster rivalry, the teaser has left people intrigued to know about the characters.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth.