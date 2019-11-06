Vikram’s son Dhruv is all praise for Dulquer Salmaan and Malayalam cinema

Interacting with the media, Vikram’s son Dhruv referred to his father as his icon and ideal, highlighting that his father, above everything else, such as his stardom, has been an exemplary person to emulate.

Tamil actor Vikram is making a comeback in Malayalam cinema. Not just that, his son Dhruv is very excited about Malayalam cinema and all praise for it! Given that Dhruv’s mother is from Kerala, it is inevitable that the feeling of ‘Kerala’ connect is present. Dhruv also shared that he admires Dulquer Salmaan and wants to act in Malayalam films with Mammooty and Mohanlal just as his father had done earlier.

Meanwhile, Vikram shared that talks are on for his comeback during his visit to Kerala to promote his son’s debut ‘Adithyavarma’. Vikram was also accompanied by son Dhruva and actress Priya Anand, the leading heroine of the upcoming film.

Interacting with the media, Vikram’s son Dhruv referred to his father as his icon and ideal, highlighting that his father, above everything else, such as his stardom, has been an exemplary person to emulate.

“If anyone asks me who I want to be, my answer is that I want to be like my father,” the actor’s son Dhruva was quoted as saying.

The ‘Adithyavarma’ actor also shared that his father’s advice to not be dejected in the face of disappointments and not be swayed by success has been a guiding light for him in life.

For Malayalis, actor Vikram is a familiar face and a popular one too. Portraying heartwarming roles in small cameos that included multi-starrer super hits like ‘Dhurvam’ and ‘Sainyam’, the actor is known to have struck a chord with the Malayali film audience right from his early days in the world of cinema. Vikram’s comeback is expected to delight fans and Malayali moviegoers who enjoy watching his versatile performance on screen.