Vikas Bahl sues Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for defamation, seeks Rs 10 crore in damages

Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual assault by a former employee of his production house Phantom films, has filed a defamation suit for Rs 10 crore against his former partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, accusing them of defaming him. The director has appealed to the court that Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane should not be allowed to make any negative statements against him on social media or to the media.

The suit that was filed by Bahl on Tuesday says that Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have defamed the director and put his career in jeopardy. Justifying the demand for Rs 10 crore in damages, Bahl said that the actions of his former partners have resulted in a huge blow to his reputation and he has lost out on many projects.

Vikas Bahl further termed his former partners as “opportunists” and said that the entire row had been manufactured so that he can be blamed for the downfall of their production house Phantom Films. Phantom films was dissolved on 6th October 2018 seven years after it was formed. Anurag Kashyap had announced on twitter that all the partners will be going their separate ways. However, no specific reason was given by the group as to why they dissolved.

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018

The court Bombay High Court has directed Vikas Bahl to make the woman employee a respondent in the suit that he has filed and adjourned the court till October 19. The court said that it wants to hear the other side of the story too which involves the woman who has accused Bahl of these charges and directed all three men along with the woman to appear in court on October 19.

Vikas Bahl’s counsel has however argued that the woman was still in touch with Bahl after the alleged incident took place. The woman has said that she was assaulted by Vikas Bahl during the promotions of Bombay Velvet in Goa.

Phantom Films was established in 2011 and the biggest hit till date from the production house is the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen. Lootera and Hasee Toh Phasee are some of the other movies that have been produced by the production house.