Vijay’s Sarkar breaks box office, earns Rs 100 crore in just two days

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly-awaited political drama has taken the box-office by storm within the first two days of its release. The film has reportedly earned a whopping Rs 100 crore in the first 48 hours of its release. This makes Sarkar Vijay’s sixth film to enter the Rs 100-crore club and the fastest Tamil movie to achieve the feat.

Sarkar box office collection has been confirmed by various trade analysts. Ramesh Bala retweeted A2 studios: “This time is bigger and huge ! ???? Mega Blockbuster Opening WW #Sarkar ???? 100 Cr just a number and lot more to come in coming days.. ???????????? #Sarkar100CrIn2Days.”

A source close to director AR Murugadoss was quoted saying by The Indian Express that the movie has surpassed the day 1 collection of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ in Tamil Nadu. “Sarkar surpassed the day one collection of Baahubali 2 in the state. And we’re expecting Sarkar to be the highest Tamil grosser,” he said.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar stars Vijay in the lead role and also features Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi among others. This is the third time when Murugadoss and Vijay have come together for a project.

WATCH Sarkar movie trailer:

The film has landed in a major controversy with the Tamil Nadu government saying Sarkar promotes violence. “Through this movie an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It’s not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected govt. We’ll take action against the actor&the team,” CV Shanmugam, Tamil Nadu minister, said on Thursday, warning the makers of the film.

#Sarkar100CrIn2Days.. this time the hype is real. Furious pace indeed.. Mega Blockbuster Opening WW.. #ThalapathyVijay RULES literally with #Sarkar.. pic.twitter.com/awWqVOAXeL — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 8, 2018

The film had landed in a controversy before its release when Varun Rajendran accused director AR Murugadoss of plagiarising the story of his film Sengol. The matter got resolved in an out-of-court settlement.

Another controversy was around some dialogues in the film where Vijay allegedly mocked the Tamil Nadu chief minister.