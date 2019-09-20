Bigil audio launch: Tear my banners and posters, but do not lay hands on my fans, says Vijay

The electrifying presence of Vijay added to the overwhelming response of his fans.

After the much-awaited Bigil audio launch, actor Vijay’s complete speech topped Twitter trends. The electrifying presence of the actor added to the overwhelming response of his fans. When asked about the issues that he faces during the time of movie release, he stated, “Go ahead, tear my posters and banners but don’t lay hands on my fans.’ No wonder, Vijay’s speech began to trend on social media with the hashtag ‘Thalapathy speech’. So, what exactly did Tamil cinema’s ‘Thalapathy’ convey to fans? For those who missed the thrilling event, here’s a quick recap.

Most local reports cite that Vijay made veiled references to the current political scenario prevailing in Tamil Nadu by stating that people with the right skills must be employed in each industry. He also spoke about how having the right person to undertake a job in the right position can solve most issues.

Vijay’s advice to fans: Life is like football

At the Bigil audio launch, Vijay referred to life like a game of football in Tamil and that people will try to stop you from scoring a goal and at the same time there may even be people who seem to be on your side but they too will try to score goals. To succeed, the actor reminds fans, one has to overcome all these hurdles and pick the best traits from others, let go of the rest.

In Tamil, his words were , “Life kooda football dhaanga. Nama goal poda try pannvom adha thadulka oru kootam varum. Namakooda irukravane same side goal potruvaan.”

Vijay on Online Trolls

Striking a chord with his audience, Vijay addressed the increasing problem of fan wars that erupt on social media. “Online trolls should not cross the boundaries. Remember, when it ends up by hurting someone, you realise that a limit has been crossed.”

Vijay on the power of social media

The actor reiterated that while social media has plenty of power in creating greater public awareness about serious issues such as the young techie’s death, it should not be used to hurt people. He referred to the online fan wars on social media between his and rival Ajith Kumar’s fans. Making an appeal that ‘limits must not be crossed’, Vijay has also sent out a clear message about the seriousness with which he regards these online fan wars.

Referring to an inspiring example of how iconic Chief Ministers MGR and Karunanidhi insisted to their fans to respect everyone, Vijay cited this as a notable example of showing respect despite differences and competitiveness that do exist between actors in their sphere of work.

On a humorous note, Vijay referred to Yogi Babu saying that he had missed his

new house warming ceremony but should not miss his marriage at least!

Referring to the movie and what fans can expect, director Atlee said that Bigil will be a celebration of football, similar to a Barcelona match.

Atlee is directing Vijay’s upcoming film Bigil. A.R. Rahman is the composer for the film and Nayanthara is the leading lady. The film is expected to release on Diwali.