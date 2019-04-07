Avengers Endgame: Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah to lend their voices in Tamil version of Marvel Movie

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 5:33 AM

Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah will dub for Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively, in the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers Endgame release date india, Avengers Endgame pre booking india, Avengers Endgame Tamil dubbing team, Avengers Endgame Tamil dubbing artist, Avengers Endgame Tamil voice cast, Avengers Endgame Tamil anthem, vijay sethupathi avengers endgame, andrea jeremiah wonder womanVijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and AR Murugadoss have been roped in for the Tamil version of Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Done Channel/Twitter)

The final part of one of the most loved Hollywood superhero movies, Avengers is less than a month away from its release. The anticipation and buzz across the quarters are sky high for Avengers: Endgame and fans cannot stop gushing about it. Not just in English, but the movie will be released in multiple languages across India. Recent reports have revealed the voices behind the Tamil version of Endgame. While the movie anthem by A R Rahman has already struck a storm on the internet, this element of surprise will surely bring joy to the Tamil Avenger fans.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has lent his voice as Iron Man aka Tony Stark, while actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has dubbed for the Black Widow. The dialogues for the Tamil version have been penned down by the popular filmmaker A R Murugadoss.

Here’s a tweet shared by entertainment critic Sreedhar Pillai:

Also Read: Will Smith shakes a leg Bollywood style on SOTY 2’s Radha and Ranveer’s Tattad Tattad

Interestingly, the birthday of Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man on April 4 that put the celebratory mood across the quarters. Avengers: EndGame could be RDJ’s final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 26.

Earlier in March, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news via a tweet and said the song would be made in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film is likely to shatter all the major box office records as it has already broken pre-sales record. Avengers: Endgame surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the same. As per reports, the movie will earn more than the last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Avengers Endgame: Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah to lend their voices in Tamil version of Marvel Movie
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition