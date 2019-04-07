Avengers Endgame: Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah to lend their voices in Tamil version of Marvel Movie

Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and AR Murugadoss have been roped in for the Tamil version of Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Done Channel/Twitter)

The final part of one of the most loved Hollywood superhero movies, Avengers is less than a month away from its release. The anticipation and buzz across the quarters are sky high for Avengers: Endgame and fans cannot stop gushing about it. Not just in English, but the movie will be released in multiple languages across India. Recent reports have revealed the voices behind the Tamil version of Endgame. While the movie anthem by A R Rahman has already struck a storm on the internet, this element of surprise will surely bring joy to the Tamil Avenger fans.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has lent his voice as Iron Man aka Tony Stark, while actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has dubbed for the Black Widow. The dialogues for the Tamil version have been penned down by the popular filmmaker A R Murugadoss.

Here’s a tweet shared by entertainment critic Sreedhar Pillai:

Interestingly, the birthday of Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man on April 4 that put the celebratory mood across the quarters. Avengers: EndGame could be RDJ’s final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 26.

Earlier in March, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news via a tweet and said the song would be made in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film is likely to shatter all the major box office records as it has already broken pre-sales record. Avengers: Endgame surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the same. As per reports, the movie will earn more than the last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War.