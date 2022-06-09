Vignesh-Nayanthara First Wedding Pic: Tamil cinema’s celebrated couple — actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are now officially married. The couple got married at a resort located in Chennai at a function attended by family and close friends. Initially, they said they wished to get married in the Tirupati Temple but due to logistics that could not materialise.

Vignesh Shivan has shared his first picture of the wedding on Twitter. The photograph has been clicked by celebrated photographer Joseph Radhik.



Actor Nayanthara, 37, and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, 36, both look stunning in the picture. Vignesh and Nayanthara are seated next to each other, holding hands. Vignesh is showing his love for his bride by planting a kiss on her forehead as she blushes in the picture.

Nayanthara wore a vermillion red saree and accessorised it with emerald and diamond jewellery for her wedding and Vignesh was dressed in a cream kurta and veshti.



Hours before the wedding the filmmaker dedicated the wedding day to his bride, Nayanthara. He wrote on Instagram: “I am thankful to God that today I am getting married to Nayan. Every good moment, coincidence, blessing, or prayer that made my life beautiful. It’s all dedicated to my love of life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! I am Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !”



The couple’s wedding ceremony was attended by some of Indian cinema’s biggies like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Sarath Kumar, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mani Ratnam, among others.