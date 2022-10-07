Vidyut Jammwal to Tiger Shroff: Here’s a look at top action heroes and their fitness journey

Showbiz and fitness go hand in hand. A six-pack and rippling muscles have almost become a prerequisite for mainstream Bollywood actors. These stars maintain a chiselled physique all year round, let’s delve into how they do it:

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut is one of the humblest stars you’ll meet – a Son of the soil and Man of the masses, contrary to that is his reel life Action Hero image, which is badass and ruthless. Actor, Producer, Yogi, Ace Martial Artist, inspiration for many and world-class stuntman are some of the multiple hats he dons and yes, he aces them all. He ranks amongst the best Martial Artists and doesn’t miss a chance to make India swell with pride! This is also because he’s mastered Kalaripayattu, which is a traditional Indian Martial Art form. From mind-boggling workouts in extreme weather to push-ups on glass bottles and climbing a tree with rollerblades, the hunk has done it all. His filmography consists of power-packed action films that could rub shoulders with Hollywood!

Tiger Shroff

True to his name, this guy roars like a Tiger on screen! He’s managed to carve his own niche – complex action sequences, flips, stunts, and a whole mixed bag of Martial Arts, he’s got it all! His Instagram feed alone is more than enough to give you your daily dose of fitness motivation and gym inspo. Shroff’s innate passion for fitness and MMA as a craft led him to open his own chain of Gyms called MMA Matrix. Time for a subscription maybe? Whether it’s Baaghi, Heropanti, or War, his top-notch action sequences and complex stunts are responsible for him having some of the biggest blockbusters in his career.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has clocked about 150 films and counting, he’s a non-stop powerhouse of talent and hard work. Age is clearly just a number for this thespian, in fact, he looks younger with every flick, giving the youngsters a solid run for their money! He redefines the word versatility and aces every genre out there! Ever wondered what makes him so agile and active? Of course, his fitness. He’s a staunch believer in going all-out naturally and does not believe in heavy weight lifting or quick shortcut ways. Kumar took to Martial Arts very early on in life and has maintained a lean physique since day one and continues to do so.

Well, we definitely can’t seem to get enough of these disciplined stars who ooze fitness and inspire us to build that coveted beach body. A healthy lifestyle sure does go a long way.