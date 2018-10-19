Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar to reunite in R Balki’s next on ‘Mangalyaan’

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan had also worked together on the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which was directed by the Priyadarshan. (Reuters)

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan who were last seen together in Sajid Khan’s ‘Heyy Babyy’ are set to reunite after a long gap. Both stars will be a part of R Balki’s untitled flick which will be based on India’s space mission ‘Mangalyaan’ also known as the Mars Orbiter Mission. The space mission took place in 2014 and was a huge success.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan had also worked together on the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which was directed by the Priyadarshan. Fans will get to see the pair together for the first time after a gap of 11 years. It has been revealed that Vidya will start preparing for the film in December and will be playing the role of head scientist. The film will be going on floors from January as R Balki needs to cast three more actresses who will be playing the role of scientists along with Vidya Balan. Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan will not be paired opposite each other.

Akshay Kumar has been on a roll for quite some time now as he has delivered hit movies like Padman, Rustom, Gabbar is Back etc. The star is currently working on Housefull 4 which has been marred by controversy because of the #Metoo movement. Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan had to step down after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment while Nana Patekar is also not a part of the film anymore.

ISRO had launched the Mangalyaan on 5th November 2013. This was the first interplanetary mission that was conducted by the organisation. It turned out to be successful and placed India on the 4th spot as only NASA, Soviet Space Programme and the European Space Agency are the others to reach Mars.

India is the first and only country in Asia to reach Mars and ISRO achieved it in just one attempt which is another record.