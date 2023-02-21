Video: Sonu Nigam allegedly manhandled at music event; Here’s all you need to know

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were allegedly manhandled at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur. His aide was thrown off the stage when fans gathered for selfies. In the video, Sonu Nigam can be seen climbing down the stage after his live performance.

His aide, who suffered minor injuries, received basic treatment at a hospital and was discharged.

The police Tuesday booked Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar based on Sonu Nigam’s complaint. Swapnil is the son of Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray’s party.

#SonuNigam attacked by Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar son and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/ERjIC96Ytv — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) February 20, 2023

Sonu Nigam’s statement

“I fell on the steps after I was pushed. Rabbani (Khan) came to save me and was pushed from behind. He could have died. I filed a complaint because people must think about it when they force someone to take a selfie,” Sonu Nigam told reporters.

“The incident occurred when Sonu Nigam was leaving the stage after his live performance at the Chembur festival. He was stopped from behind by someone. When two people accompanying the singer tried to move him aside, the man pushed them down the steps. This led to one of them sustaining injuries,” senior police officer Hemraj Singh Rajput told PTI.

What had happened?

This scuffle happened during a 3-day Chembur Festival 2023 that Suprada Phaterpekar arranged. She stated on Twitter that the singer is not hurt and she and her team were sorry for an unpleasant experience. She further added that her brother was trying to take a selfie. Due to the rush, there was a commotion, and the person who fell from the staircase was taken to the hospital.