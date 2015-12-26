Victoria Beckham wishes Christmas to fans

​​ ​
Victoria Beckham recently took to the social media to give out the Christmas greetings.

By: | Published: December 26, 2015 8:35 PM

Victoria Beckham recently took to the social media to give out the Christmas greetings.

The 41-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share a family pic and wrote ,”Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckhams!! We love u!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham x vb,” E! Online reports.

The family pic shows David and Victoria with their four kids sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper posing for camera.

The 40-year-old footballer was seen standing proudly in the center, while Brooklyn and Cruz posed at their sides with the 13-year-old Romeo and little Harper taking center stage.

