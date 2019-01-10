Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Vs Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister? What will you watch?

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 9:46 AM

URI: The Surgical Strike vs The Accidental Prime Minister: Will both the films attract the audience to the cinema halls?

Both the films have a political undertone to them and have garnered great buzz and hype due to the interesting subjects they promise to deliver on the silver screen.

2018 ended on a rocking note thanks to the phenomenal business of the year’s last release Simmba at the box office. Coming to the year 2019, there are two Bollywood ventures – Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister, that are arriving at the first releases of the year on January 11. Interestingly, both the films have a political undertone to them and have garnered great buzz and hype due to the interesting subjects they promise to deliver on the silver screen. But will both the films attract the audience to the cinema halls? Let’s check out…

Uri: The Surgical Strike
After impressing the audience with his extraordinary supporting acts in Sanju, Raazi and Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal is coming as the lead actor with debutant director Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he portrays the character of Major Vihan Shergill. Right from the posters to the trailer, everything related to the film have an impact on the public. The hard-hitting dialogues, action-packed sequences and the haunting background score make this film a hot property at the box-office and it is expected that Uri will have a great opening. If the film wins the hearts of the audiences then it may turn out to be one of the biggest surprise hits of the year.

Watch Trailer:

Meanwhile, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted a one-word review for the film. Here’s the tweet.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister lands in fresh trouble!

Watch Trailer:

The Accidental Prime Minister
Coming to The Accidental Prime Minister, the film, which is based on the controversial book by the same name written by Sanjay Baru, has been in news right from its inception. Featuring Anupam Kher in the titular role, the political biographical drama will have a limited release. The collections might get affected as the chances of the film facing a ban in some states is high due to the sensitivity of its subject.

