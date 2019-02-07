Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike high on josh at the box-office, crosses Rs 200-crore mark

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 8:03 PM

Even in it's fourth week at the box office, Uri: The Surgical Strike is garnering more money than new releases like Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

In less than a month since it’s release, Uri: The Surgical Strike has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer war drama, which released on January 11, has become the first ‘mid-range film’ to achieve this feat

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. In one of his tweets, he said, #UriTheSurgicalStrike will emerge the first *mid-range film* to cross ? 200 cr mark today [Day 28]… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.38 cr. Total: ? 197.88 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kapur and Kriti Kulhari. Paresh Rawal played the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the film.

Even in it’s fourth week at the box office, Uri is garnering more money than new releases like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Last week, Uri had created a record at the box office by surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) box office collection on Day 23 and 24.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike high on josh at the box-office, crosses Rs 200-crore mark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition