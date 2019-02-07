Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike high on josh at the box-office, crosses Rs 200-crore mark

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

In less than a month since it’s release, Uri: The Surgical Strike has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer war drama, which released on January 11, has become the first ‘mid-range film’ to achieve this feat

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. In one of his tweets, he said, #UriTheSurgicalStrike will emerge the first *mid-range film* to cross ? 200 cr mark today [Day 28]… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.38 cr. Total: ? 197.88 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

#UriTheSurgicalStrike will emerge the first *mid-range film* to cross ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 28]… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.38 cr. Total: ₹ 197.88 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

₹ 200 cr: Day 28

India biz.#Uri will cross ₹ 200 cr mark [Nett BOC] *within one month* of its release… The josh is veryyy high! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2019

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kapur and Kriti Kulhari. Paresh Rawal played the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the film.

Even in it’s fourth week at the box office, Uri is garnering more money than new releases like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Anil Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Last week, Uri had created a record at the box office by surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) box office collection on Day 23 and 24.