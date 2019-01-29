Vicky Kaushal’s Uri movie made tax free in UP; decision taken in Yogi Adityanath cabinet’s first meeting at Prayagraj

It is based on the Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that led to the death of 17 Army personnel.

In its first cabinet meeting in Holy city of Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced its decision to exempt the movie ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ of Goods and services Tax (GST) in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This is a movie on the surgical strikes, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country’s valour and will instill a feeling of nationalism and patriotism… This will help youth and all citizens of the country to see it,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI, while talking to reporters.

The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar. It is based on the Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that led to the death of 17 Army personnel.

The film has Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in important roles.

The chief minister while addressing the media persons after the cabinet meeting also said that as many as 3,000 NRIs and the event was also attended by diplomats from 71 countries.

He also announced that state cabinet was planning to come up with a six-lane expressway that would connect Prayagraj with Western Uttar Pradesh. Other Uttar Pradesh cities like Meerut, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanabad, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Raebareli and Pratapgarh will connect the holy city through this expressway.