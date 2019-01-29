Vicky Kaushal’s Uri movie made tax free in UP; decision taken in Yogi Adityanath cabinet’s first meeting at Prayagraj

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 5:10 PM

Uttar Pradesh government has announced its decision to exempt the movie 'URI: The Surgical Strike' of GST in the state.

uri, uri film, vicky kaushal starrer uri, yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanathIt is based on the Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that led to the death of 17 Army personnel.

In its first cabinet meeting in Holy city of Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced its decision to exempt the movie ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ of Goods and services Tax (GST) in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This is a movie on the surgical strikes, the cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country’s valour and will instill a feeling of nationalism and patriotism… This will help youth and all citizens of the country to see it,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI, while talking to reporters.

The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar. It is based on the Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that led to the death of 17 Army personnel.
The film has Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in important roles.

The chief minister while addressing the media persons after the cabinet meeting also said that as many as 3,000 NRIs and the event was also attended by diplomats from 71 countries.

Also read: Beating retreat 2019: When and how to watch Beating Retreat 2019 live telecast online

He also announced that state cabinet was planning to come up with a six-lane expressway that would connect Prayagraj with Western Uttar Pradesh. Other Uttar Pradesh cities like Meerut, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanabad, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Raebareli and Pratapgarh will connect the holy city through this expressway.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri movie made tax free in UP; decision taken in Yogi Adityanath cabinet’s first meeting at Prayagraj
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition