Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ unstoppable at Box Office!

By: | Published: February 21, 2019 4:57 PM

Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office.

Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office.
(Photo credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Talented B-Towner Vicky Kaushal’s latest release ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has upped the ‘josh’ of viewers so much so that the collections are continuing to grow with each passing day. The film by debutant director Aditya Dhar is refusing to slow down at the Box Office and is now ready to cross Rs 230 crore.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: Uri The Surgical Strike is witnessing never-seen-before trend. The josh is intact and should gather momentum over the weekend. Week 6 Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.53 cr, Sun 3.24 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.34 cr, Wed 1 cr. Total: Rs 229.77 Cr.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Uri’s footfalls are still high and it has turned out to be a crowd puller. The movie has been widely appreciated by the masses and classes alike.

It has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks ‘Mahadev’ actor Mohit Raina’s debut launch.

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has hugely benefited from the positive word of mouth publicity. The movie is based on 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is directed and written by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

A few days back, ‘Uri’ was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. It hit the screens on January 11th, 2019 which clashed with Anupam Kher’s ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ at the Box Office.

