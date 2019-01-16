Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Uri: The Surgical Strike team meet defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 6:57 PM

Sitharaman took to Twitter to congratulate the film's team about which she has been "hearing many good things".

The actors said they were honoured to make the acquaintance of the minister.

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the cast and crew of “Uri: The Surgical Strike” on the occasion of Army Day on Tuesday. Film’s stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala were part of the meeting that took place at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s ‘at home’ function. Sitharaman took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s team about which she has been “hearing many good things”. “At COAS Bipin Rawat’s #ArmyDay ‘at home’, with the team of the film #URITheSurgicalStrike.

“Yet to watch it, but hearing many good things. Kudos, @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes! #howsthejosh?,” the union minister tweeted, along with some photos from the event. The actors said they were honoured to make the acquaintance of the minister.

“It was an honour meeting you Ma’am,” Kaushal wrote in a reply to Sitharaman’s post. “We are honoured to meet you Ma’am…. and thanks so much for your encouraging words. What you do for the nation is incomparable,” tweeted Gautam.

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, “Uri…” released on January 11.

