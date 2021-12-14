Vicky Kaushal welcomes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh to Sam Bahadur team

Vicky said Sanya and Fatima would bring more substance to the story of Sam Bahadur, adding that he was very excited to be working with the two for the first time.

The team of Sam Bahadur celebrated director Meghna Gulzar’s birthday by welcoming Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra on board. Sanya will play the role of Silloo Manekshaw, Fatima will essay former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted Field Marshal.

Vicky said in a statement that Sanya and Fatima, with their characters, would bring more substance to the story of Sam Bahadur, adding that he was very excited to be working with the two for the first time.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor went on to add that their characters have been among the most influential personalities and now the audience would witness the story of their commitment, valour, and resilience. Vicky welcomed them to the Manekshaw family and said he looked forward to sharing the screen with two of India’s most talented actors of this generation.

Meghna, on her part, also expressed her eagerness to experience Manekshaw’s journey. She said she had much to celebrate — the pride in commemorating 50 years of the Indian Armed Forces’ historic win in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. She said it was also exciting to have Sanya and Fatima on the team, adding their roles required a great deal of dignity, sensitivity, and composure.

The director added that she was looking forward to these actors bringing these characters to life.

Speaking on landing the role of Silloo Manekshaw, Sanya said she was honoured to portray a character who was the support of Sam Bahadur. She said she was looking forward to shedding light on Siloo’s influence in the war hero’s life.

Fatima, on the other hand, also expressed her excitement at joining the Sam Bahadur family, saying she was ready to take on the challenge of portraying on screen one of India’s most influential women.

Sam Manekshaw was one of India’s most celebrated war heroes whose military career spanned four decades and five wars. He led the Indian Army to a decisive victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war as Chief of Army Staff.