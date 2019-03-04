Vicky Kaushal to play Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar-directed biopic

Vicky Kaushal to star in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal, who tasted unprecedented success with his last release Uri: The Surgical Strike, is all set to collaborate with director Shoojit Sircar for his next. Titled Udham Singh, the film will be set in the pre-Independence era and will be based on the freedom fighter’s inspirational life story. It will go on floors next month.

This is Vicky’s first collaboration with Shoojit Sircar, and the filmmaker is happy to cast him in the lead role as he wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Moreover, Vicky is a Punjabi boy and his film is a story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, Kaushal turned out to be the obvious choice.

Vicky, on the other hand, calls the opportunity of working with Shoojit a “dream come true”. Vicky has always been a big admirer of how Shoojit looks at his stories. Moreover, the way he is looking at the character (Udham Singh) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

CONFIRMED… Vicky Kaushal in Shoojit Sircar’s next film, titled #UdhamSingh… Story of a freedom fighter… Set in the pre-Independence era… Produced by Ronnie Lahiri… Starts next month… 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/hxTTajlRYP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

For the uninitiated, the film was earlier supposed to feature Irrfan Khan as the protagonist. However, the actor, it appears, opted out of the project due to his ill health. He was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour in August last year.

Udham Singh had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 massacre.

The film, produced by Ronnie Lahiri, will release in 2020.