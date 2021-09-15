Vicky Kaushal to feature in Discovery’s popular reality show ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’; check details

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a a very popular survival skills reality show that involves celebrities stepping into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in Discovery’s popular reality show in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild Bear Grylls. The URI actor will be seen testing his limits after Bollywood’s favorite actor Ajay Devgan who will also be seen in the new season of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Both the actors will be seen inside the wild with the adventurer and survivalist in the Maldives. The shooting of the show is to be commenced soon and Ajay Devgan has already reached Maldives for the adventurous shoot.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a a very popular survival skills reality show that involves celebrities stepping into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls. The new season has witnessed some overwhelming responses and success with the previous episodes that featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajnikanth and Khiladi Akshay Kumar. The upcoming new season will be aired on the Discovery plus app.

The show will be similar to Gryll’s international show which used to be telecasted on NBC and National Geographic ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’. The show has hosted former US president Barack Obama and many Hollywood celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller and Michelle Rodriguez

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020). The actor is also working on some of the biographical films such as Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.